Ellevest Inc. Purchases 978 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,826,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.90 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,185.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695,656 shares of company stock valued at $298,671,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

