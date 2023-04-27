Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $292.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.96. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 79.50% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.