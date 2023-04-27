Ellevest Inc. Has $80,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $216.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.86.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

