Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 909,512 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after buying an additional 634,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 790,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 599,555 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.