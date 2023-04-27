Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

