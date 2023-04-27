Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $735.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

