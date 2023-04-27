Ellevest Inc. Sells 8,233 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

