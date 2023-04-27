Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.9 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $115.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

