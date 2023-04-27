Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.