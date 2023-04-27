Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Reduced by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.56. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $217.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

