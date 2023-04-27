Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

