Ellevest Inc. Has $73,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

