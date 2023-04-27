Ellevest Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $85,000.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 38,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

NSIT stock opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

