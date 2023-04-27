Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,841 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.8% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.81) to GBX 780 ($9.74) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $681.22.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

