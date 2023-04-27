BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 15,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,264,595,000 after acquiring an additional 61,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BLK opened at $650.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

