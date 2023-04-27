Ellevest Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:TNK opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

