Ellevest Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tobam bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

