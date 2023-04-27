BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Covea Finance grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,568. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

