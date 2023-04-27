Profund Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,502,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Further Reading

