Profund Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 676,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

See Also

