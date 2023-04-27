Profund Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after purchasing an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,824,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,002,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,852,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,246,000 after buying an additional 29,573 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

