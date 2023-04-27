Profund Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,043,000 after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of BC opened at $83.08 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

