Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $404.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $470.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

