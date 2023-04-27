ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

