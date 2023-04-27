Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,497.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $153.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.13. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

