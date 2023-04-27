Profund Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,653,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,246 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

