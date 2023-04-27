Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,762 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,695,000 after buying an additional 58,423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

