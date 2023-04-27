Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,318 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in JOYY by 43.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 484,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 139.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 387,706 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 49.1% in the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 327,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1,179.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 169,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Price Performance

YY opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.51. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YY has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

