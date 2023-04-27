Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Grows By 172.7%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

ASCB opened at $10.43 on Thursday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

