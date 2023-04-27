MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Buys $11,954.00 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CEO Jeff W. Dick acquired 556 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $11,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,573.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1,739.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

