Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after acquiring an additional 316,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

