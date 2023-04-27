Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,225 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.2 %

HOG stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

