Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $94.89 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

