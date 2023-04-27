Tobam Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $162.62 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The firm has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.00.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.