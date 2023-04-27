ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.83

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 12324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,235.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,323,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Read More

