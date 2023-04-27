Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.03

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 247440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.
Guardant Health Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.
Insider Activity at Guardant Health
In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Guardant Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2,379.2% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
