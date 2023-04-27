Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Dunstan Gray bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,050.00.

Shares of CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

