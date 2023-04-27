Truist Financial Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $178.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 57.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

