Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 89,428 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 283,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOTZ opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

