Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Declines By 67.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $21.99.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%.
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
