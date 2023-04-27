Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Declines By 67.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( NASDAQ:BPYPN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.