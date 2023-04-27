Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 1,041.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

