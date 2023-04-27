Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Increases By 356.7%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a growth of 356.7% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,452,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $672.99 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

