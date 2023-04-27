Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 417.9% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of BWC stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 212,696 shares during the last quarter.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.