First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $47.08 on Thursday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

