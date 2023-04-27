PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $83.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHM. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.36.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

PHM opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

