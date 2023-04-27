PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $71.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.36.

NYSE PHM opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

