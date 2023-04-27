Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.38.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $165.72.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 368.1% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 262,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

