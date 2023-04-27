Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $406.00

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 406 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.07), with a volume of 2519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374 ($4.67).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 490 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £906.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

