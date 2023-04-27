Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Expands By 67.9%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDL opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $63.51.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

