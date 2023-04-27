Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Decreases By 46.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMOGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMO opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

