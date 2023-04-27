Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Decreases By 46.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMO opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
